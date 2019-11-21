News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 09:53:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

By the Numbers: BC 72, EWU 68

BC Athletics
BC Athletics
Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

The Boston College men's basketball team got back on the right side of the W/L ledger on Wednesday night, but barely.The Eagles defeated Eastern Washington 72-68.Here are the key numbers from BC's ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}