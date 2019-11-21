By the Numbers: BC 72, EWU 68
The Boston College men's basketball team got back on the right side of the W/L ledger on Wednesday night, but barely.The Eagles defeated Eastern Washington 72-68.Here are the key numbers from BC's ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news