News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 21:28:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

By the Numbers: BC 72, Albany 51

BC Athletics
BC Athletics
Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Boston College made it two wins in a row and two wins in just a few days with a 72-51 convincing takedown of Albany on Tuesday evening.Here are the key numbers from the Eagles' victory.34.7% ... Al...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}