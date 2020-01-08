News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 10:27:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

By the Numbers: BC 60, UVA 53

BC Athletics
BC Athletics
Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

It's been an up and down year for Boston College basketball, but at their best the Eagles have looked like a promising team.It might be tempting to say that everything came together in a signature ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}