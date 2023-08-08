A year ago, Alex Broome showed he could hang in the ACC despite being 5'6, putting up 225 yards on 50 carries in 10 games, scoring once.



Entering his sophomore season, not only is Broome confident that he can handle more of a workload while spelling Pat Garwo. He's gotten bigger in the offseason and has learned how to take care of his body so he can last a full season.



"I've gained about six, seven pounds. I'm trying to play at 194, 195," he said after practice No. 5 on Monday. "The college football season is hard. You've got to get through it and for the most part, I did. Couple nick-knack things, but it's more so just taking care of your body. Getting with Coach (Matusz), getting with the strength and conditioning staff, figuring out your plan and what you need to do. Talking to Mike, our head trainer in the sports med department, getting all those things correct."



Of course Garwo, Broome, Alec Sinkfield and the rest of the offense can't do anything unless the O-line improves. What has Broome seen from the new-look group so far?



"I think just being able to have guys healthy obviously is the biggest thing," said Broome. "Having Christian back is helpful. Guys went through the gauntlet last year. Everybody's had reps and we can all gel. Guys got reps at different positions, so wherever we need them, we can plug-and-play."



Garwo and Broome are quite different physically, but compliment each other very well on the field. The dynamic between the two of them (and others in the RB room) should help get BC to its old school running ways.



"I think we do kind of the same stuff, but Pat's obviously an older guy and a little bigger than me, so (he's) more downhill sometimes. Me, I'm change of pace a little bit. Explosive, make guys miss. I still can run downhill and do all those things. As far as pass pro, we're both good at pass pro and protecting the quarterback."



All the talk of getting this team back to its physical identity is nice, but what does that actually entail this time of year?



"I think, first of all, install and getting everything in that we need for the year," Broome added. "Then, just repping things. Repetition, repetition, repetition. Getting our tracks right and marrying it with how the O-line is blocking it. Get through all the looks we'll see this year, different fronts and whatnot. If we make mistakes, get those corrected on film and go out the next day and execute."



2022 is officially in the past and the running backs are hungry. It's one thing ti say it and another to do it, but as we stand right now about 3.5 weeks from the opener, everyone believes we'll be seeing that old school, physical BC ground attack again.



"Positive vibes, positive vibes, positive vibes," said Broome.