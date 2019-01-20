It may sound like an excuse, but the Eagles have been robbed a few times this season.

First, they had a marquee matchup with Texas A&M cancelled due to travel issues. Then they became the victim of two unfortunate calls in the final minute of a loss at Notre Dame, part of a grueling road stretch to start ACC play. Finally, health: BC's best five players have only started just four of the team's 17 games together, forcing head coach Jim Christian to experiment with eight different starting lineups.

Playing with a healthy roster for the first time since Nov. 14 (ironically, a loss to IUPUI), the Eagles earned their first conference win of the year on Sunday afternoon and, in some ways, it felt like justice. They stole an 87-82 comeback win from No. 11 Florida State (13-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast), thanks to a six-minute stretch that may have also saved their season in the process. Let's take a closer look at the 21-4 run that changed everything.

When Christian came into the locker room at halftime with BC (10-7, 1-4 ACC) down 46-36, he wasn't nervous. Not with how the Eagles had prepared during practice that week, their first with all their scholarship players participating since before Thanksgiving break.

"I walked in at halftime and said, 'We're gonna win this game," Christian said. "'We worked too hard to not win this game. We just gotta make some shots.'"

He was right, of course. A combined 34 points on 11-for-16 shooting in the second half by Ky Bowman and Jordan Chatman fueled the rally, but it was the switch to zone defense that kept the Seminoles searching for answers. The 3-2 scheme, often implemented along with a 3/4 court pressure, forced FSU into contested shots on the perimeter, where the team went 3-of-14 in the second half.

On their first four possessions of the half, the Seminoles missed three triples and threw the ball away attempting to thread a pass through the zone. After they finally broke the drought with a pair of free throws over three minutes into the half, they broke the press and attempted to attack inside only for Nik Popovic to draw a clever charge. That set up a nasty crossover by Bowman that turned into a game-tying 3-pointer, FSU missed its first five field goals of the half while BC converted seven of its first nine.

The first cracks in the zone didn't appear until five minutes into the half, when Chatman first committed a foul and then failed to rotate properly on the ensuing possession, leading to a layup that gave the Seminoles a 50-48 advantage. The 25-year-old veteran recognized his mistake and immediately sought to right the wrong, setting up in the corner and draining a contested 3-pointer to give the Eagles their first lead since 24-23 midway through the first half.

On the other end of the floor, Wynston Tabbs poked the ball away and Steffon Mitchell saved it from going out of bounds, initiating a fastbreak where he assisted on Chatman's second catch-and-shoot triple. On the third, Chatman simply used a pump fake to free up enough space for the exclamation mark on the 21-4 run.

Before the graduate guard's 3-point barrage, Bowman—known in high school as "The First 48"—had scored half of BC's first 48 points. In Chatman's first four games since returning from an ankle injury, the sharpshooter went just 2-for-19 from beyond the arc, but rebounded on Wednesday with six 3-pointers. Against FSU, Chatman finished 5-for-7 from deep despite missing his first five shots, a great sign that his confidence has fully recovered.

The much-improved distributing prowess of the Eagles' frontcourt was also on full display, as Mitchell and Popovic tied for the team lead in assists with four. Both big men often played the point-forward role, breaking the Seminoles' press and finding streaking teammates for backdoor cuts. But the star of the show was Bowman, who added a signature win to his NBA Draft resume. With 37 points on 13-for-18 shooting, the junior point guard added plenty of highlights for scouts to salivate over this summer.

When everybody's healthy, there's no excuses—not even in the ACC.

"We have to have everybody healthy," Christian said. "Everybody's gotta play well. Everybody has to be helpful for our team."

"We handled the tough stretch with character, came back and won, and now we're going to play Wake on their court."



