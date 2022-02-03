Breaking Down BC's Recent Football Offers
Another week, another round of offers sent out by the BC coaching staff.While the late signing period and getting another defensive back on board has been the priority there are a number of new pla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news