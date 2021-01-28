EagleAction - Breaking Down BC’s 2021 Schedule

The 2020 season saw the ACC adopt a COVID-19-adjusted, “10-plus-one” schedule model that ditched league divisions, minimized non-conference play, and even included Notre Dame, a program that had been an independent since its inception in 1887. The league-heavy slate worked for the most part, and it set the stage for some intriguing cross-divisional matchups across the conference. But it was nothing more than a one-off. Thursday morning, the ACC revealed its weekly schedule for next season, reverting back to its 14-team, two-division structure with each program set to play eight conference matchups.

It’s a favorable outlook for Boston College, which is penciled in to kick off the year with four consecutive non-conference games. Not only that, but only two of the Eagles’ 2021 opponents posted a winning record in 2020. Collectively, the 11 that played a season combined for an underwhelming 44-62 mark. That’s just a taste of the Eagles’ new schedule. Here’s a breakdown of who and what BC will be up against in the second year of the Jeff Hafley era.

.@BCFootball's 2021 schedule:



9/4 vs. Colgate

9/11 @ UMass

9/18 @ Temple

9/25 vs. Missouri

10/2 @ Clemson

10/16 vs. N.C. State

10/23 @ Louisville

10/30 @ Syracuse

11/5 vs. Virginia Tech (Friday)

11/13 @ Georgia Tech

11/20 vs. FSU

11/27 vs. Wake Forest — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) January 28, 2021

A blast from the past for DC Tem Lukabu: Before Thursday, 11 of BC’s opponents were known to the public. There was speculation from fans about what program would fill out the Eagles’ schedule. Colgate came as a surprise. It might seem like a random Patriot League opponent, but the Raiders are the former home of Eagles defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu. From 2000-03, Lukabu played linebacker at Colgate, helping guide the program to back-to-back Patriot League titles and earning the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year honors twice. He returned to his alma mater in 2014 to coach the team’s outside linebackers. BC’s season opener against Colgate will signify the Eagles’ first game against a Patriot League opponent since they thumped Holy Cross, 62-14, in Week 2 of the 2018 campaign. BC is playing UMass in Amherst…not at Gillette: BC is heading back to Amherst for the first time since 1982 to square off against UMass in Week 2. The Eagles’ last two away games versus the Minutemen (2014 and 2016) took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. BC is 22-5 all-time in the series and has rattled off 10 straight victories over UMass. The Eagles are 9-2 when taking on their in-state counterpart outside of Alumni Stadium. In a shortened 2020 season, the Minutemen went 0-4 and were outscored by a combined 161-12. Eagles are Philly bound with plenty of Temple ties: Wrapping up the tail end of a home-and-home series, BC will face Temple at Lincoln Financial Field. It’ll be a reunion for athletic director Pat Kraft, who was the Owls’ AD for five years before being hired to replace Martin Jarmond this past summer. During Kraft’s tenure as Temple’s athletic director, the Owls logged a 43-24 record and stitched together two straight 10-win seasons where the program cracked the AP Poll, in addition to producing 15 NFL draftees (the same number as BC in that span). In recent years, BC has recruited a few Temple players from the transfer portal. First, it was placekicker Aaron Boumerhi in 2019, and, this winter, BC has brought on linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley and defensive tackle Khris Banks. It’s worth noting that the Owls are coming off their worst season (1-6) since 2006 but made the postseason the previous five years. Hello again, SEC: The last time BC suited up against an SEC opponent was 2008 when the Eagles were upset by Vanderbilt, 16-14, in the Music City Bowl (the Commodores’ first bowl win in over 50 years). The last time BC hosted an SEC team? Well, you’d have to go back to 1987. That’s when BC knocked off then-No. 13 Tennessee, 20-18. This coming season, Missouri will make the trek to Chestnut Hill in Week 4 for the front end of a home-and-home series. The Tigers are one of four SEC programs that the Eagles have never played before—the others being South Carolina, Arkansas, and Mississippi State. BC is 16-20-1 all-time against SEC teams. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Missouri on Sept. 14, 2024.

Here's BC's record breakdown against SEC opponents:



Tennessee: 2-8

Alabama: 3-1

Georgia: 2-2

Ole Miss: 0-3-1

Texas A&M: 3-1

Vanderbilt: 2-1

Auburn: 2-1

Florida: 1-1

LSU: 0-2

Kentucky: 1-0

Missouri: N/A

South Carolina: N/A

Arkansas: N/A

Mississippi State: N/A



Overall: 16-20-1 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) January 21, 2021