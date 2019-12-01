When Boston College won its sixth game of the year at Pitt, the Eagles effectively clinched another bowl game.

Here's what pundits are projecting.

College Football News has Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl against Michigan, which would undoubtedly be one of the more intriguing games for BC fans simply based on the opponent.

Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com also have Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl, with the former calling for the Eagles to play Michigan State and the latter saying Illinois.

The Sporting News is forecasting a Military Bowl matchup between BC and Temple.

Finally, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Boston College taking on Cal in the Sun Bowl.

We'll know for sure sometime after conference championships wrap up.