EagleAction - Bowl predictions for Boston College football

Coming off a bye week Boston College has just a couple of games remaining in the regular season.

Because this is such a strange year, the bowl picture is crazier than usual.

Here's a roundup of what the latest bowl forecasts from popular websites and analysts say about the Eagles' postseason fortunes.

Both of ESPN.com's bowl projections -- one from Mark Schlabach, the other from Kyle Bonagura -- have Boston College in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl held at Yankee Stadium on December 29th.

Bonagura has BC playing Iowa, while Schlabach picks Maryland as the Eagles' opponent.

Athlon Sports' bowl projections, updated today, agree with Schlabach: BC-Maryland in Yankee Stadium.

CollegeFootballNews.com concurs with the destination as far as the bowl game but has a BC-Iowa matchup.

CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm has Boston College against Utah out of the Pac-12 in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31st.

Stadium's Brett McMurphy has not updated his picks since this past weekend's slate of games but he also had BC in the Sun Bowl but against Colorado.

Last week USA Today's Erick Smith was predicting Boston College-Washington in the Sun Bowl.