Anybody who followed all the bowl forecasts during the college football regular season that just past knows that BC's bowl selection is not a big surprise.

The Eagles will be taking on SMU in the Fenway Bowl, as reported by college football insider and writer Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

The game takes place on December 28th at 11:00 a.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

SMU is 11-2 after defeating No. 23 Tulane in the AAC championship game 26-14 yesterday. The Mustangs have won nine games in a row and are a future ACC opponent for the Eagles.

Oklahoma and TCU are the only teams to defeat SMU this year, but both of those losses were by 17 points.

Boston College finished the season 6-6 on a three-game losing streak.

Louisville defeated Cincinnati 24-7 in the inaugural Fenway Bowl last season.