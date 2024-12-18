BC Stays Busy In The Portal With OL Addition

Less than 24 hours after one of the biggest additions (transfer wise) BC has ever had, Bill O'Brien and the staff stayed busy in the portal on Wednesday.

Merrimack's Amir Johnson became the latest portal guy to announce his commitment to the Eagles.

Johnson is 6'4," 300lbs. and can play both left and right tackle. He played in 11 games for the Warriors (619 snaps total) and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Upon jumping in the portal, Johnson had offers from Monmouth, Maine, and BC.

It'll be interesting to see if Johnson becomes a factor or is simply a depth piece up front moving forward. Whatever happens, it's clear BC has wanted to overhaul the offense as a whole already though, grabbing an offensive linemen, QB, running back, tight end and receiver in the portal so far.