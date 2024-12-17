O'Brien & Staff Add Alabama QB Dylan Lonergan

Christmas came a little early for BC fans on Tuesday night.

I confirmed with a team source after reports surfaced around 6:00 that Alabama transfer QB Dylan Lonergan is Chestnut Hill-bound with three years of eligibility left.

At first glance, this immediately gives BC a loaded QB room with James, Lonergan and incoming freshman Shaker Reisig. Although, it wouldn't be a surprise to see James hop in the portal after this season and see what's out there for him. But, assuming he's the opposite of Castellanos and doesn't run from competition, this is good for everyone involved.

Lonergan has thrown just eight passes in his college career, completing seven of them for 22 yards. He also had one carry in 2023 and one in 2024 for a total of 21 yards.

Lonergan is exactly the type of QB you'd expect to see in this offense, coming in at 6'2," 215lbs. The Snellville, GA native had 22 offers coming out of high school as a four-star recruit from every big-named program you can think of including Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon just to name a few.

From what I've been told, the staff truly didn't know where Lonergan was leaning until they got official word. The belief from many was that he'd be heading home to Georgia, but instead, O'Brien, Lawing and DiBiaso have their first major splash of this new era.



