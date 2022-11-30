Boston College went into Wednesday's game against Nebraska in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge with reasons to be optimistic about their chances to win a big road contest. At the very least, to turn in a competitive showing.

That didn't happen as the Cornhuskers rolled to a lopsided victory against the cold-shooting Eagles.

Nebraska cruised past the Eagles 88-67. Though the Eagles picked up their shooting late, hitting five of seven shots to end the game, for much the game the shooters were cold.

Jaeden Zachery had scored 16 points in consecutive games but was held to four points on 2/8 shooting.

With 2:04 to play in the first half Boston College looked like a team poised to march into an opposing arena and pull out a win. But from there it was all downhill, and it went downhill for a long time.

A Devin McGlockton turnover was converted into a Keisei Tominaga jumper to give the Huskers a 35-34 lead and NU never looked back.

The lead steadily expanded as BC's misses and miscues piled up until Nebraska led by 28 points, 73-45, with under seven minutes to play.

Tominaga did a lot more than start the run. He was an ultra-efficient 7/8 from the field for 23 points, because he converted 4/5 long range shots and was perfect from the line.

McGlockton certainly had his moments tonight as one of the lone bright spots. He was very efficient himself, a cool 7/9 from the field, with 11 boards to boot. For his 26 minutes in the game the Eagles played Nebraska to an even score. When he was off the court it was another story, and he finished with four fouls.