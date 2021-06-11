Boston College hosting two official visitors this weekend
Eagle Action can confirm that Boston College is expected to host two uncommitted official visitors this weekend.The plan still seems to be for BC commitments to come in after the upcoming college f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news