EagleAction - Boston College adds in-state commitment from Matt Ragan

Boston College landed another big local commitment on Monday evening.

This time it came from Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy prospect Matt Ragan.

Eagle Action has reported on Ragan before, back when Boston College sent out a round of new offers.

The 6'5, 225-pound tight end is a three-star prospect (5.5 RR) according to Rivals.com and he also had offers from Duke, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia over the early bit of his recruitment.

BC now has four commitments from the Class of 2022. The others are from New Jersey quarterback Peter Delaportas, Massachusetts offensive lineman Jack Funke, and Maryland defensive back Jamal Hood.

Ragan's brother, Sean, also played for Boston College recently.