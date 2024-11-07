Bond, Eagles Not Riding The Roller Coaster Of Emotions

CHESTNUT HILL - While there's no excuse for BC not to be at least a 6-2 team right now, the 4-4 record is what it is.

The Eagles can't be unburdened by what's been done already, but they can look forward to trying to finish strong these last four weeks, ideally making a bowl game, even if it would be a step back from the expectations heading into the season.

One of the now veteran guys trying to get BC to sprint and not crawl across the finish line like Kramer during the Aids Walk in Seinfeld is Lewis Bond. It's been an extremely quiet year for him given the breakout performance last season. But, Bond has also been a calming, steady presence during the losing streak.

Speaking on Wednesday after practice via Zoom, Bond said the goal this week has just been consistency.

"This week we're focused on consistency, playing a full game of consistent ball," he said. "We have moments in quarters or halves where we're doing great, but then halves where it doesn't look so good.

"Just working on consistency. Doing the small things right every play."

Bond was also asked to assess the passing game as a whole, which has struggled to find any true rhythm this season.

"It's the whole thing similar to the whole team, just consistency," Bond said. "There's moments when we're clicking on offense and passing the ball, and then there's sometimes where it doesn't look as well.

"It's just being consistent, doing your job, executing what you're supposed to do every play."

While the panic button was hit about two weeks ago with the fan base (rightfully so), this Eagles team isn't riding the roller coaster.

If there's any question whether some guys may not be as mentally checked in as they were a month or so ago, Bond provided a unique perspective on the bye week, showing a glimpse into the thought process of an athlete on a team in the midst of a losing streak.

"I hate when the bye week was placed this time, because we're on a struggle right now. I wanted to get back out there," he added.

"But, it was a good time to see like, everybody develop. It's a week to develop. It's a week to get better on your fundamentals, get back to your fundamentals. It's a good thing, but I kind of didn't like it because we're struggling right now."