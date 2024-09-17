Blackwell's Surprising Return Could Boost Defense

The surprising return of No. 8 in maroon inside Fish Field House on Tuesday could be a huge addition to BC's defense.

Now, it's important for all of us to pump the brakes on the input Jaylen Blackwell could have if and when he does return to game action, but the fact he was even on the practice field after an Achilles injury could be a huge emotional boost to that side of the ball, never mind what he could add to that LB group on the field.



The linebackers have been fine to this point, with Arnold and Crouch in particular leading the way. Crouch has been a nice surprise and might be the most athletic guy in that unit. Owen McGowan hasn't flashed much yet compared to what he did in camp, but I have a feeling we'll be seeing a bit more of him moving forward.



If and when Blackwell is able to return, he would immediately be one of the best tacklers on the field and a guy who's earned his stripes. Blackwell really flashed in the seven games he played last year before his injury and has been here since 2021, earning his stripes.



This was supposed to be a big year for him and with Bryce Steele still sort of working his way back into a regular contributing role, an addition like Blackwell midseason or whenever it happens would be like getting a big free agent signing halfway through the year in the NFL.

Here's what Bill O'Brien said about Blackwell when I asked him about it after practice:

"Yeah, he's worked very hard to come back from an achilles injury. He's a really good kid. I think you'll see him out there eventually. You know, probably not this week, but he's worked very hard with the training staff and the strength staff.

"He's done a really good job with them, so, yeah, hopefully he'll get back soon."