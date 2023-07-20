Didn't expect to have this much baseball content in July, but here we are.



BC ace John West announced he was staying with BC on Wednesday night in a social media post. Following his introductory press conference on Monday, new head coach Todd Interdonato acknowledged West had gone into the transfer portal, but that conversations were open and honest and West had told him that "his heart was still with BC."



West backed up that claim when he wrote "All in. Let's do this T.I. (2 exclamation point emojis) can't wait to get work." in a quote tweet of a BC Baseball post from the presser. West was fantastic in the postseason, but obviously will always be remembered for his performance at Fenway. Getting him back to lead the rotation and provide leadership for Interdonato is great news for everyone involved.



Before that bit of news, Sam McNulty and Barry Walsh had also taken a few minutes to speak after the press conference on Monday and gave their thoughts on the new hire, as well as the sudden departure of Gambino.



WALSH ON GUYS STAYING



"It means a lot. Especially because we had guys that could have left. You see what's going on in the transfer portal, we had a lot of guys that easily could have just packed up and left. But, I think what's going to make us so special is we have the guys that want to stay here. We have the guys that want to be back. I think part of the reason that is, is because, you guys saw. Two years ago, it couldn't have gone worse. Then, last year with the same exact team, we made something out of what everyone thought was nothing. I think that's really keeping guys here and we have everybody believing we can do it again."



ON FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF INTERDONATO



"The biggest thing is, he talked to us a few days ago and the one thing about him...I mean, we see what he's done at Wofford and he also just seems like a very genuine guy. I think the biggest thing is that's really settled down a lot of the team, because obviously we were in a tough spot there for a little while. I think I can speak for the entire team when i say we're really excited to get working with him and to see where he can take us."



ON HOW SURPRISED THE TEAM WAS WHEN GAMBINO LEFT



"It caught us a little off guard, because we were in the dark about some things. We obviously wish Coach Gambino the best of luck at Penn State, but like I said, we couldn't be more excited to get working with him, get the assistants in here and really try to repeat what we did lats year."



ON IF THE PLAYERS HAVE A CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDER TO PROVE THEIR SUCCESS WASN'T BECAUSE OF GAMBINO



"I think we're always going to have a chip on our shoulder anyways. Nobody expects anything from us and that's part of the reason last season was so fun. It felt like every time we won a game we were proving the rest of the country wrong. We've got a group of guys that really believe and a lot of returners here. We're excited to get working with Todd and we really believe we can do something special again this year."



McNULTY ON FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF INTERDONATO



"Especially for a new guy, he seems so excited about the program and the culture. I think it's going to be a smooth transition and it's going to be a great fall."



ON CONVERSATIONS AMONG TEAMMATES SINCE THE HIRE



"I feel like we just want to take that extra step. I know we had a great season, but we still have a lot of unfinished business and I feel like Todd can take us there. Especially with a lot of returners and a few new guys, I think it's going to be a great season."



ON HOW SURPRISED THE TEAM WAS WHEN GAMBINO LEFT



"A little off guard, but I feel like once it happened, we couldn't really do anything about it. We decided to put one foot forward and see what's next."



ON IF THE CHIP ON THE TEAM'S SHOULDER GETS ANY BIGGER NOW



"I don't think it's any bigger, I just think it stays the same. We've had a chip on our shoulder since we were all freshman, and I feel like that's what led us to be going and will continue to lead us to be good."



ON INITIAL CONVERSATIONS WITH INTERDONATO



"We've had one team meeting. I know he's been quite busy with the new move to Boston, especially with his family. Just little conversations about his culture and what he's bringing and how excited to is to lead this team."





