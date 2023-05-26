Entering Friday morning's final day of ACC tournament Pool Play, it couldn't get any simpler for BC.

Beat Clemson and play a semifinal game on Saturday. Lose, and the Eagles would have some time off before finding out whether they'd be hosting an NCAA regional or not.



With both lineups capable of putting up runs seemingly any time they want, surely another slugfest was in store for the Eagles, right? Surprisingly, no. This one was a pitcher's duel spearheaded by Clemson's Austin Gordon. Gordon went six innings giving up just two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Nick Clayton, Rob Hughes, Reed Garris and Ryan Ammons combined to hold the potent BC lineup to just one more hit the final three innings en route to a 4-1 win.



John West was phenomenal in relief for the Eagles, throwing 5 2/3 innings of one-hit ball with a walk and seven strikeouts. Chris Flynn got the start and gave up four on three hits and two walks in two innings.



BC (35-18) will head home and hopefully get word on Monday during the selection show that they'll be hosting a regional next weekend.



"Austin Gordon today was ridiculous," said head coach Mike Gambino. "We saw that...we were able to get to him for a couple at our place early on, but he gave us fits at our place once and then did it again. That team over there, that Clemson ball club...there's a lot of good ball clubs in this conference, obviously. They're right there with anybody in the country."



Two in the bottom of the first and two in the bottom of the second for the Tigers (41-17) were the difference in this one. A lead off double for Cam Canarella got things started before Flynn got a fly out and a strike out, but Caden Grice hammered a home run down the right field line that stayed just inside the pole for a 2-0 lead.



In the second, Bertram led off with a walk, and stole second during a fly out. Another walk from Flynn and two more stolen bags put runners at second and third. Jack Crighton doubled down the right field line, plating both runs for the 4-0 lead.



From there, it was the West and Gordon show until both bullpens got involved and continued to hold down the forts for their clubs.



"Not for nothin', we kept them to four runs," said Gambino. "That's a chance to win a baseball game. Gordon was just really good today and we couldn't get anything going. Their bullpen did a great job as well...Flynn's been awesome all year. We're not in this spot if it's not for Flynn."



"I think we had a good plan, we struggled early in the year against him," Vince Cimini said of Gordon. "Being able to pitch at the top of the zone has been big for him...it's very effective."



BC did make things interesting - as they usually do - in the ninth. After a Joe Vetrano fly out, Cimini hammered a ball to center but was robbed of a home run on a great catch at the wall. Nick Wang followed and he drilled a pitch deep to left for a solo shot to make it 4-1. Kyle Wolff was then hit by a pitch and Cam Leary drew a pinch-hit walk to bring the tying run to the plate. Dan Baruch pinch-hit for Cohl Mercado and Clemson turned to Ammons to shut the door, which he did with a three-pitch strikeout.



Despite not bringing home an ACC championship, Gambino believes this team should be hosting a regional next Friday and more importantly, he knows what it would mean for the program and the school.



"In 2016 when we won our regional in Mississippi and Miami was on the other side...I don't remember exactly how it played out, but I think Miami was down at some point on Sunday afternoon. We were kind of joking that even if they hadn't won their regional, we couldn't have come back home for a Super because we didn't have our own field," he explained. "The other thing about it is, the city of Boston turns out for big events.



"This will be a big deal. This will be a big deal for the city, it would be a huge deal for our program and it would be a huge deal for the university...there were time when this program looked like it might be discontinued. Our group of faithful donors, alumni and former players have fought and fought to get us to this spot. It would be a program-changing type event."













