Bill O'Brien Announces Ezeiruaku & Trapilo Opting Out

Bill O'Brien and Matt Rhule had one last press conference on Friday before Saturday's Pinstripe Bowl.

One of the first questions O'Brien was asked was about opt outs and in particular, Donovan Ezeiruaku. Here's what he said:

"No, no. I would say that Donovan and Ozzy Trapilo will not play in the bowl. Those guys are great captains for us. Did a great job this year. They're getting ready for the NFL Draft. They'll be here at the game, but they won't play in the bowl. Relative to the rest of the guys, you'll just have to wait and see who we get out there. But, those guys, they did an incredible job for us at BC. They were captains. Ozzy comes from a great BC family. Donovan broke the single-season sack record. We wish them the best. Like I said, they'll be here to support us tomorrow, but they won't be playing in the game."

O'Brien wouldn't reveal any other names, but there are probably a few more.

I'll be posting 3 keys and a final prediction later tonight, but obviously missing those two guys is a massive blow for hopes of an 8th win.