Bernabei-McNamee Hires Ehlbeck as Assistant

Boston College women's basketball has a rebuild ahead of itself. After narrowly missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the second time in years, the Eagles had to replace seven transfers as well as an assistant coach (AJ Cohen).

Head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee filled the latter vacancy with the hiring of Sean Ehlbeck, who comes to Chestnut Hill after two seasons at University of Texas Arlington (UTA).

"Sean has experience winning at the highest level at each of his coaching stops," Bernabei-McNamee said in a BC release. "On the court, he has a tremendous knowledge of the game and prides himself on player development. Our current players, recruits, alumni and fan base will gravitate toward his genuine personality. Sean is a relationship builder and he is eager to make his mark on our program. We are thrilled to welcome him back to his home state to join our BC Family on the Heights."

In Ehlbeck's two years at UTA, the Mavericks finished no worse than second in the Sun Belt. This past season, UTA won the conference tournament, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, where the Mavericks put fourth-seeded Iowa State on upset alert.

Before serving as an assistant at UTA, Ehlbeck took on the roles of Director of Video, Director of Advanced Scouting & Video and Director of Advanced Scouting & Player Development during his four-year stay (2016-19) at Maryland.

His coaching career started in College Park in 2013-14 when he served as Director of Recruiting Operations and Assistant Video Coordinator.

In between those stints, he was at Rice for 2015-16. There, he helped with scouting and player development, in addition to lending a hand with travel preparation.

In seven of those nine years, Ehlbeck was part of 20-win seasons.

"As a kid from Andover who grew up a BC SuperFan, I am honored and humbled to be joining the staff at Boston College," Ehlbeck said in the release. "This university is very special to my family, so I am extremely grateful to coach Bernabei-McNamee for this incredible opportunity.

"With the culture, winning spirit and vision that coach Bernabei-McNamee has brought to this program, the best is ahead for Boston College women's basketball."