At first, Zay Flowers was putting Boston College on his back Saturday night against Maine. Quite literally.

After two BC drives that netted a total of 12 yards and a Black Bears field goal that gave the Eagles' FCS New England foe an early lead, Flowers caught a deep ball from quarterback Phil Jurkovec and practically piggybacked Black Bears defensive back Benito Speight 10 yards into the end zone.

Flowers didn't have to carry the offense, though. He was just the spark plug for a BC team that entered Week 3 winless and either at the bottom or near the bottom of the ACC in every major offensive statistic.

BC used three consecutive touchdown drives to distance itself from Maine in the first half and added another to stake itself to an 18-point lead before intermission. That cushion proved to be enough. When all was said and done—despite a lackluster final 30 minutes—four Eagles found the end zone, seven caught a pass and an array of underclassmen discovered roles in a 38-17 victory.

The Eagles (1-2) started with a different offensive line combination for the third game in a row—by necessity. This week, BC learned that right tackle Kevin Cline is out for the year with an ACL tear. Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo missed his second straight game with a knee injury. So Jack Conley—who started the season at right guard and played left tackle in Week 2 at Virginia Tech—moved to right tackle, former preferred walk-on Nick Thomas came in to protect the blind side and Dwayne Allick stayed at right guard.

But BC's shaky O-Line that's inexperience was on full display last week at Lane Stadium was exploited on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage.

