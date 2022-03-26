Behind Medjid and Smith, BC Erases Early Deficit at Pitt

In its inaugural season, Pittsburgh women's lacrosse has come agonizingly close to recording its first-ever ACC win this month.

Head coach Emily Boissonneault's team jumped out to a 7-2 lead over Virginia Tech on March 5 but then lost to the Hokies in double overtime. Less than a week later, Pitt staked itself to a 5-4 halftime lead against then-No. 7 Duke. That time, however, the Panthers suffered a one-goal defeat in regulation.

Pitt knocked on the door of another upset Saturday afternoon when it went up, 5-1, and then 7-3 versus second-ranked Boston College. The Panthers couldn't keep BC at bay for four quarters, though.

In fact, the Eagles flipped a switch early in the second period and launched a 9-2 run that carried into the third frame. Led by Jenn Medjid and Belle Smith's combined 11 goals, BC left Pittsburgh with a 19-12 victory, just about a week removed from the Eagles' dramatic defeat to new No. 1 North Carolina.

Pitt (5-6, 0-5 ACC) couldn't have asked for a better start. The Panthers outshot No. 2 BC (9-1, 3-1), 12-6, collected 5-of-8 ground balls and won 5-of-9 draw controls in the opening frame. Holding its own in the circle was quite a feat for Pitt, which ranks second-to-last in the league in draw controls per game.

Although Charlotte North scored the game's first goal, Pitt responded by logging the next five, each of which were notched by a different Panther.

Before the end of the quarter, Smith started mounting her five-goal performance with back-to-back scoring plays. The first was set up by Catilynn Mossman, who delivered an assist from behind the cage.