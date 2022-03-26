Behind Medjid and Smith, BC Erases Early Deficit at Pitt
In its inaugural season, Pittsburgh women's lacrosse has come agonizingly close to recording its first-ever ACC win this month.
Head coach Emily Boissonneault's team jumped out to a 7-2 lead over Virginia Tech on March 5 but then lost to the Hokies in double overtime. Less than a week later, Pitt staked itself to a 5-4 halftime lead against then-No. 7 Duke. That time, however, the Panthers suffered a one-goal defeat in regulation.
Pitt knocked on the door of another upset Saturday afternoon when it went up, 5-1, and then 7-3 versus second-ranked Boston College. The Panthers couldn't keep BC at bay for four quarters, though.
In fact, the Eagles flipped a switch early in the second period and launched a 9-2 run that carried into the third frame. Led by Jenn Medjid and Belle Smith's combined 11 goals, BC left Pittsburgh with a 19-12 victory, just about a week removed from the Eagles' dramatic defeat to new No. 1 North Carolina.
Pitt (5-6, 0-5 ACC) couldn't have asked for a better start. The Panthers outshot No. 2 BC (9-1, 3-1), 12-6, collected 5-of-8 ground balls and won 5-of-9 draw controls in the opening frame. Holding its own in the circle was quite a feat for Pitt, which ranks second-to-last in the league in draw controls per game.
Although Charlotte North scored the game's first goal, Pitt responded by logging the next five, each of which were notched by a different Panther.
Before the end of the quarter, Smith started mounting her five-goal performance with back-to-back scoring plays. The first was set up by Catilynn Mossman, who delivered an assist from behind the cage.
Pitt restored its four-score lead with a pair of goals in the span of just 12 seconds. First, it was Maureen McNierney who found the back of the net. Then Madisyn Kittell followed up with her second goal of the afternoon.
That's when the tables turned. Similar to Pitt's first-quarter surge, five different Eagles scored in a row, starting with North and ending with Medjid—BC's top-two leading scorers. In between, a trio of underclassmen etched their names in the scorecard: Mckenna Davis, Kayla Martello and Mallory Hasselbeck.
Pitt junior attacker Carlie Leach knotted things up at 8-8 before intermission. That said, the momentum had already shifted.
Smith opened the second half with back-to-back goals, the second of which was courtesy of a Davis assist on a woman-up opportunity.
Pitt momentarily pulled within one goal of BC, thanks to Kittell, who polished off a hat trick with a diving goal. The 4-foot-8 graduate attacker leapt while flinging a shot past Emily English.
English was filling in for Eagles goalie Rachel Hall and finished with seven saves.
BC scored four of the next five goals to take a 14-10 lead at the end of the third quarter. Granted the Eagles committed 16 turnovers Saturday, but they used great ball movement in the second half to navigate a Pitt zone.
During that late third-quarter stretch, Medjid logged one of her eye-catching, quick-stick goals, and Smith went over the top to muscle a shot past Pitt keeper Paulina DiFatta.
Perhaps the prettiest goal of the day was a volleyball spike from Medjid converting a Mossman pass. The Garden City, New York, native rounded out the Eagles' scoring with one last pop shot—this time, capitalizing on a pass from Davis.
North also ripped her patented free-position shot for a goal in the fourth quarter.
Pitt scored twice in the frame, however, its upset bid was long gone at that point.
Unlike last weekend against the Tar Heels, BC got away with a slow start. If the Eagles make a habit of digging themselves a hole, though, they'll encounter more ACC speed bumps.