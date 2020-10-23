EagleAction - Behind Enemy Lines

Boston College is set to play Georgia Tech for the first time since 2016 in what will be the Eagles’ fourth straight game against an ACC Coastal Division opponent.

BC is looking to get back in the win column after missing out on another chance to notch its first ranked win since 2014 and suffering a 26-point defeat in Blacksburg. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are trying to right the ship following an embarrassing 73-7 loss to No. 1 Clemson.

Both are tied for seventh in the ACC standings and trying to shake off blowout defeats. Eagle Action reached out to Jackets Online publisher Kelly Quinlan to help preview the game.

Eagle Action: How did Georgia Tech fall apart against Clemson?

Kelly Quinlan: Offensively they really struggled to move the ball and they could not stop Trevor Lawrence. Clemson really didn't run the ball at all, most of the damage was just getting picked apart on longer developing pass plays. I think Clemson is on a whole other level than the rest of the ACC and they flexed against Georgia Tech in a big way and it was an embarrassing game for the Jackets.

EA: What are the Yellow Jackets’ biggest strengths and weaknesses on defense?

Quinlan: I think defensively the corners have played pretty consistently all season and the makeshift defensive line has managed to pressure quarterbacks and make plays. Tech has had a different starting lineup every game in the front four and despite that and several very significant injuries and two seniors leaving the program at the defensive tackle position since August, they've played very well.

I think the weakness this year has been the safety position. That has been the strength of the defense for several years and they had veterans returning, but injuries and ineffective play at times by those veterans has led to some ugly explosive plays downfield. They have been out of position or cheating with their eyes into the backfield and losing skill guys in the middle of the field. That was expected to be a big strength. The linebackers lack depth also and are not the best at running sideline to sideline.

EA: Jeff Sims has flashed at times this year, but, like all true freshmen, has had his fair share of struggles. How would you assess his progression?

Quinlan: Clemson aside he has played better than his numbers. Sims has tried to avoid sacks at all costs early on and had some batted balls and tipped balls end up interceptions and a couple of bad fumbles. He has cleaned some of that up and when he does his job, he is really fun to watch. He has the pocket presence of a veteran quarterback and he will hang and try to make a play despite being a great runner in the open field. I think he has shown progress every week in how he has handled himself and is eliminating mistakes as well.

EA: What’s been the biggest improvement in year two of the Geoff Collins era?

Quinlan: Probably the offensive line under Brent Key. They were not the most talented group last year with a couple of big injuries to seniors leading to a walk-on starting most of the year at center and a changing cast game to game at times. They've had the same core five guys for probably 95-percent or more of the snaps this season and that has made a huge difference. The pass blocking has improved dramatically and the run blocking is still developing but looks better at times.

Overall it is the offense with last Saturday's game as an aberration. They could not move the ball last year and couldn't throw anything other than deep balls and now they have a dynamic passing game with screens, underneath throws, crossing routes and things like curls and quick outs they just couldn't run with the quarterback play last year.

EA: How do you see Saturday’s game playing out?

Quinlan: This is an interesting game. I'm of the opinion that the entire ACC outside of Clemson is basically a bunch of average teams beating up on each other with a very more more decent teams like Miami or Notre Dame and a few more awful ones like Syracuse mixed in. Tech lost to Syracuse on the road after an emotional loss to UCF, but they also beat Louisville who nearly knocked off Notre Dame. It is really hard to compare. I like the matchup of Tech's defense against Boston College's offense so I'll go Jackets 28, BC 24. However, this has been my worst season picking games in 15-plus years doing this.