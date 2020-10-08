Behind Enemy Lines
Boston College is looking to get back onto the right side of the ledger in the win/loss column this weekend and to help preview the game Eagle Action reached out to Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair.com....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news