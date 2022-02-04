Behind Dominant Third Quarter, BC Avoids UVA Scare to Snap Two-Game Skid

Boston College women’s basketball found itself in a potentially do-or-die situation Thursday night in Conte Forum. The tourney-hopeful Eagles were trailing Virginia—the only ACC team without a league win—by nine at intermission having just suffered back-to-back double-digit defeats to ranked opponents.

“It was just a conundrum of bad decisions on top of bad shots on top of defense was just OK,” fourth-year Eagles head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said. “We didn’t necessarily stick to exactly the game plan of what we wanted to do in the [scouting report].”

She didn’t have to tell her team that, though.

Before she could even launch into her halftime message, she said she could hear her players—a handful of whom sniffed the NCAA Tournament two years ago—voicing the same concerns she had.

They were doing the coaching.

“At halftime, a switch flipped,” said Maria Gakdeng, BC’s breakout freshman center who piled up six points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in the second half. “We realized that even though this wasn’t an amazing team, they were still playing more gritty than us.”

Gakdeng continued: “We just had to realize that we have to step up because, at the end of the day, we still play in the ACC, and it’s anybody’s game.”

BC brought the intensity in the third quarter, scoring a combined 13 points off turnovers and offensive rebounds, triggering a game-defining 24-7 run. The Eagles held strong in the fourth quarter and secured a bounce-back 65-57 victory.