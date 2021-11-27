Beat Up Eagles Sputter Against No. 21 Wake Forest

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec tossed the ball to running back Pat Garwo III, who then flipped it to wide receiver Zay Flowers for a reverse. While Flowers skirted toward the right sideline, Jurkovec laid out Wake Forest defensive lineman Miles Fox with an emphatic block.

It turned what might have been a tackle for loss into a highlight-reel touchdown.

Flowers juked out another Wake Forest D-Lineman, Jasheen Davis, and then used his left hand to support himself after falling backward in the process of evading the 294-pound Dion Bergan Jr. Flowers immediately shot up and sprinted to the opposite side of the turf. With a sea of green in front of him, the star wideout soared downfield and followed a Joey Luchetti block into the end zone.

It was the Eagles’ best play of the season, and it cut their third quarter deficit in half.

Well, it would have. If it counted.

There was a flag where the play started. Jurkovec pleaded but was slapped with a head scratching blindside block penalty. It was another bad break for BC in a week full of them. The Eagles were missing 10 players because of a flu outbreak that affected 32 players and sidelined 15, including Jurkovec, for Wednesday’s practice. The already injury-depleted Eagles came out flat and, without that game-changing explosive, remained flat in the second half, registering seven three-and-outs in a 41-10 loss to Wake Forest.

BC (6-6, 2-6 ACC) has now lost 23 straight games to opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. No. 21 Wake Forest (10-2, 7-1), meanwhile, clinched the Atlantic Division title with the blowout win and is headed to its first ACC Championship since 2006.

BC logged seven total yards on its first two drives. The Eagles struggled to convert third downs all day. In fact, they were 1-of-10. Wake Forest, on the other hand, was 11-of-21.

Quarterback Sam Hartman was the difference.

This story is being updated.