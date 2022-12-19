The Eagle’s women’s basketball team just keeps rolling.

Behind 21 points and three rebounds from JoJo Lacey, Boston College took down Georgia Tech 74-62 on Sunday afternoon in Conte Forum. BC has now won five of its last six games and hit the 10-win mark, now sitting at 10-4 and 1-1 in the ACC. Georgia Tech's fell to 8-3 and 0-1 in league play.

Andrea Daley added the first double-double of her career with 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds while also blocking three shots in a complete effort.

Dontavia Waggoner poured in 15 points of her own including seven off the glass. She also went 9-for-10 at the free throw line. Taina Mair had a complete game of her own, stuffing the stat sheet with a second double-double of the season.

Boston College took a 21-12 lead into the second quarter and then held the Yellow Jackets to only six points in the third, so there was a comfortable margin for the home Eagles going into the game's final frame.

Mair had 10 points, a personal-high 12 rebounds and eight assists to go along with four steals. The lady Eagles are now off until Thursday when they host Central Connecticut State at noon to close out 2022.