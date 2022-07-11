BC Wants to Continue Texas Recruiting Success With Tyanthony Smith
Texas has been very good to the Boston College football program since Jeff Hafley took over on the Heights.Recruiting successes in the Lone Star State have started to stack up for the Eagles, so it...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news