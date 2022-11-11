When the Eagles board the flight to North Carolina this weekend, it’ll be one of two final bonding trips the 2022 team has.

It might not mean much to fans, but for the older players, these trips will be part of the memories they miss the most. The bus rides, early practices in August, road trips, locker room pregame and team meals are all ultimately things players and coaches remember just as much as any big win or loss.

For younger players, not only are these early memories important, but there is a strong sense of trying to make sure the seniors go out the right way. Head coach Jeff Hafley also talked earlier this week about the tight-knit moments that are the most cherished ones.

“Regardless of whether we’re home or away, we always go to a hotel, and I think that’s always a really good bonding time,” said Hafley. “You’re in the hotel together. We eat all of our meals together. We watch games, play games, just talk. We have team meetings and sometimes I’ll do the talking, sometimes the players will do the talking, sometimes the other coaches do the talking. So, I think all those Fridays are bonding times. I always say to the team, you never want to take those for granted because it’s the only time in the week where it’s just us. It is. It’s just us from the time we get to the hotel until the time we kick off and until we leave stadium, it’s just us together.

“When it’s all said and done, you’re going to miss those moments. Take advantage of them. I’ve been on some teams where those nights you just meet and meet and meet and guys have their headphones in or are just looking at their phones. For me, when we get to that hotel, we’re done. There’s some little meetings, but it’s just guys talking, playing games, enjoying their coaches and just the fellowship. I think that’s really important to build, especially with the young guys we have.”

Sophomore linebacker Bryce Steele is one of those young players who wants to send the seniors out the right way over these last three weeks.

“Coach Hafley comes out every practice and really puts an emphasis on effort and attitude because that’s really all we can control right now,” said Steele. “Going out, playing harder than whatever team you’re playing against and let the outcome take care of itself. For the guys that this is their last three weeks of college football, for us, for me, I’m going to go out and give it my all because I know it’s about to be over for them.

“I want to send them out with the best ending to the season possible. I love my seniors. They’ve been instrumental in helping me become the player I am today, so I’m going to do everything in my power to go out and make sure we get these next three wins.”