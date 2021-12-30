BC-UNC Game Pushed Back a Day

Another scheduling change greeted Boston College men’s basketball Wednesday. The Eagles, who are still in COVID-19 protocol, are now slated to play North Carolina on Sunday rather than on Saturday.

The Jan. 2 game will either tip off at noon or 1 p.m. in Conte Forum, and the television network broadcasting the matchup has yet to be determined.

BC-UNC was one of four games to change Wednesday. Here are the others:

Duke at Notre Dame: postponed

Virginia at Syracuse: moved up from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 (broadcast on ACC Network)

Louisville at Georgia Tech: moved from Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. to Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. (broadcast on ESPNU)

In addition to BC, Duke and Georgia Tech are currently in COVID-19 protocol.

The Eagles have already had their Dec. 22 game at Wake Forest scrapped and their Dec. 29 game versus Florida State postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

BC (6-5, 1-0 ACC) hasn’t played since its Dec. 13 loss to Albany.