Boston College (2-5, 1-4 ACC) is at risk of missing out on bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015 in the third year of the Jeff Hafley era. UConn (3-5) is one win away from matching the program's win total from 2018-21 in the first year of Jim Mora's stay.

The New England programs are trending in opposite directions right now.

UConn's lone win last year was against FCS Yale. The year before that, the Huskies didn't play because of COVID-19.

Although they haven't hung with Power Five competition just yet—they were outscored by Syracuse, Michigan and North Carolina State (all AP top-25 teams) by a combined score of 148-24—they do have three wins to their name this season.

"I just feel like we’re headed in the right direction," Mora said, via UConn Athletics. "It’s a long road. I don’t have to tell you what this program was like. They struggled, for whatever reason, and I’m not sure—all I know is that I’m ecstatic with the players that we have and the attitude that they have and the work ethic that they have and their intent on becoming better.

"It’s fun to be around."

UConn's steps forward have come in spite of a bevy of injuries. A month into the season, following those three straight losses to Power Five opponents, UConn had experienced 12 potentially season-ending injuries, according to CTInsider.com. The Huskies lost Week 0 starting quarterback Ta'Quan Robinson to an ACL tear early against Utah State.

They've been down their top-two receivers most of the season after 2021 WR1 Keelan Marion broke his collarbone while making a touchdown grab in that season opener. Then, before the season started, fellow wideout Cam Ross broke his foot. Ross has been cleared for some activity, Mora said this week, but it doesn't appear that he'll be close to ready for Saturday's game.

Running back has been hit harder than any other position group. UConn is without its top-three backs, namely Nate Carter, who still leads the team with 405 rushing yards despite having played a mere four games before separating his shoulder.

At the moment, as reported by the Hartford Courant, the position is handled by Victor Rosa—the 2021 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year—and former Miami transfer Robert Burns. Cam Edwards, a freshman who started the season as a DB, is also in the rotation. Mora has had to get creative, both on offense and defense, to fill position holes with the team's injury count and limited depth in the first year of his stay.

It's not dissimilar to the obstacles Hafley's facing at BC.

Hafley kicked off his Eagles career with an inspiring six-win season amid the pandemic but has since seen his roster decimated by injuries in back-to-back years. The most recent of six BC offensive line combinations this season included two players who began last season as defensive linemen, plus a former preferred walk-on. Four of BC's five Week 1 starters up front have missed time this season, and two of them are out for the season. And that's after the Eagles returned zero O-Line starters from 2021.

In Week 6, against Clemson, BC was missing three running backs. The last two games, the Eagles have been without two cornerbacks, forcing some mid-game position changes in the back end. BC's tight end room has been thin all season as well—BC even moved redshirt freshman D-Lineman Quintayvious Hutchins to tight end to lend a hand there.

While they haven't crossed paths before, there is respect between Hafley and Mora, both of whom have NFL experience—Mora more than Hafley—and are DB guys.

"A lot of respect for Coach Mora and the staff," Hafley said. Must have missed coaching—I have a lot of respect for [Mora] and his career and what he’s done. They play really hard. They play with a lot of energy. They’re really well coached."

Hafley also praised offensive coordinator Nick Charlton, who graduated from BC in 2011 and was a graduate assistant with the Eagles through the 2014 season before moving to Maine where he eventually served as head coach from 2019-21.

Hafley pointed out how well the Huskies have been playing on the offensive line—their Pro Football Focus run blocking grade (68.9) is tied for 34th, and their pass blocking grade (76.0) is 21st. The unit, largely forged from the transfer portal, has helped UConn's offense weather so many other injuries, as described above.

On the flip side, Mora isn't reading into BC's surprisingly poor seven-game start.

“This is a huge challenge for us," he said Tuesday. "I know what BC’s record is. But I also know what the tape tells me. And, in studying these guys offensively, defensively and special teams-wise, it’s a good football team."

Mora acknowledged that BC is last in the FBS in rushing offense, however, he made it clear that the Eagles are capable of performing in that department, as he pointed to their 144-yard day versus Louisville.

Additionally, he discussed how BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec can make all the throws, and, of course, he has star wideout Zay Flowers to throw to. Mora compared Flowers to a young Isaac Bruce, a four-time Pro Bowler who was part of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf."

Where Mora was most complimentary of the Eagles was the other side of the ball.

"BC defensively is probably as physical a team as we’ll face," he said. "Maybe not quite as physical as Michigan but right there. And that’s saying a lot. Because that’s one of the most physical fronts in football. So they’re very impressive there."

Mora continued: "They’ve got corners that can cover. They play a really nice scheme. They keep the ball in front of them. They hustle to the ball. They tackle."

Both teams have a handful of flaws, and they're each clearly affected by injuries. BC has the worse record but has played a harder schedule. UConn is exceeding expectations, though.

Hafley said his staff and players are approaching the Huskies like they approached Wake Forest, Clemson and Florida State and everyone else they've played this year.

Mora is intrigued by an opportunity to make program history on Homecoming Weekend.

"I’ve been told that this school has never beat BC. And I’ve been told that it’s somewhat of a rivalry, at least from our standpoint," he said. "So I’ll be interested to see how that is."