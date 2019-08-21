BC, UConn schedule future home and home
Boston College and UCONN's football programs will be matching up in the coming years.
The two programs have scheduled a two-game home & home series in back-to-back seasons.
The Eagles will travel to Storrs, Conn., in 2022 and the following year, in 2023, the game will move to Chestnut Hill.
Here's a look at some of BC's future non-conference football opponents:
2020: Ohio, at Kansas, Purdue, Holy Cross
2021: at UMass, at Temple, Missouri
2022: Rutgers, UMass, at UConn, at Notre Dame
2023: UConn
2024: at Missouri, Michigan State
2025: at Michigan State, Notre Dame
2026: Rutgers, at Ohio State
2027: at Rutgers, Ohio State
2028: Stanford, at Notre Dame
2029: at Stanford
2030: Notre Dame
2033: Notre Dame
2035: at Notre Dame