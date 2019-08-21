Boston College and UCONN's football programs will be matching up in the coming years.

The two programs have scheduled a two-game home & home series in back-to-back seasons.

The Eagles will travel to Storrs, Conn., in 2022 and the following year, in 2023, the game will move to Chestnut Hill.

Here's a look at some of BC's future non-conference football opponents:

2020: Ohio, at Kansas, Purdue, Holy Cross

2021: at UMass, at Temple, Missouri

2022: Rutgers, UMass, at UConn, at Notre Dame

2023: UConn

2024: at Missouri, Michigan State

2025: at Michigan State, Notre Dame

2026: Rutgers, at Ohio State

2027: at Rutgers, Ohio State

2028: Stanford, at Notre Dame

2029: at Stanford

2030: Notre Dame

2033: Notre Dame

2035: at Notre Dame