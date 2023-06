On Thursday morning, ESPN announced that the Eagles will be heading to Vandy in late November as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.



BC will meet up with the Commodores on Wednesday November at 9:15 P.M. BC and Vanderbilt have met eight times total, with the teams splitting the series at 4-4. The Eagles haven't faced Vndy since December 30, 2000, which was a blowout win (94-74) inside Conte for BC. On the road, BC is 2-3 all-time in the series.



The Eagles haven't played an SEC opponent in the regular season since December 3, 2020. That year, BC faced Florida down at Mohegan Sun during "Bubbleville." Against teams that are now in the SEC, the Eagles are 12-11, with the last win against an SEC team coming seven years ago. BC beat Auburn at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2016.



The Eagles will still be pretty young, but with Quinten Post back and guys having plenty of experience under their belts now, there's genuine reason for optimism heading into this season when it comes to the pursuit of a return to the NCAA tournament.