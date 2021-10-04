BC to Play Under the Lights of Alumni Stadium vs. N.C. State

Boston College will play its second night game in a row when No. 23 North Carolina State comes to Chestnut Hill on Oct. 16.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

It’s the first Saturday night game at BC in front of fans since 2018 when the Eagles hosted then-No. 2 Clemson in a “College GameDay”-featured matchup.

It’s also part of Commencement Weekend for BC’s Class of 2020, which didn’t get a Commencement two springs ago because of COVID-19. Class of 2020 graduates will walk that Sunday.

Like BC, N.C. State has a bye this week but is coming off a 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech. The Wolfpack is 4-1 and currently ranked No. 23 in the nation.

Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel started the last game when these teams met: a 45-24 BC win in 2019. He was 6-of-15 for 103 yards, and the Eagles rushed for a whopping 429 yards.

BC leads the all-time series between the teams, 10-7, however, N.C. State has won two of its last three games in Chestnut Hill.