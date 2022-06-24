BC to Play Nebraska in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Boston College men's basketball didn't participate in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge last season. But the Eagles will be back in the early-season non-conference event in 2022-23.

BC will travel to play Nebraska on Nov. 30. It will be the second time in the last six years that the programs have met. BC also faced the Cornhuskers in November 2017 as part of that season's ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Eagles fell, 71-62, in Lincoln after stretch four Deontae "Teddy" Hawkins went down with a season-ending knee injury midway through the first half. Jerome Robinson finished with a team-high 17 points, and backcourt mate Ky Bowman chipped in 13. BC, as thin it was that year, posted a winning record and made the NIT.

The Eagles haven't had a winning season since but are coming off an encouraging first year of Earl Grant's stay as head coach.

BC is 7-6 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, although it's worth noting that the Eagles won six of their first seven games in the event.

Nebraska has struggled with Fred Hoiberg at the helm. In fact, since the former NBA player and Chicago Bulls head coach took over, the Huskers are a combined 24-67, with just nine Big Ten wins scattered across the last three years.

Last season, Nebraska ranked 140th nationally, according to KenPom. What's more, the Huskers have to replace their top-five leading scorers from last year.

BC, meanwhile, returns four starters, plus a center in Quinten Post who made 11 starts last season.