BC Targets Shine At Dexter Southfield Showcase

BROOKLINE - The third annual Massachusetts Show Day for private schools was held all day on Tuesday, with college coaches and scouts from all over the country touring nine schools from 6:15 a.m. to about 8:30 p.m.

The Dexter Southfield one in Brookline has quickly become one of the most heavily-attended and this one was no different. 110+ schools were represented (even my best friend Thamel showed up rocking a College Game Day pullover) and BC was of course one of them as I spotted Will Lawing and (I believe)

Five guys in particular at Dexter - WR/DB Charlie Hanafin (2026), WR/DB Charles Carpenter-Simms (2027), QB Rory Funke (2028), two-way lineman Cam Kenney (2029) and two-way lineman Tommy Mahoney (2028) - were all impressive during the quick 45-minute workout.

All of them have seen the campus and in Funke's case, the family ties have been there for quite a while now. He showed an ability to throw on the run and deep, but also hit guys in stride intermediately along the sideline too. You can see why teams are already lining up for his services around the country.

Kenney and Mahoney are just big dudes already who look like they have pretty good footwork (I'm 5-feet tall, I don't know the intricacies of O-line play). Hanafin appeared to fly in his 40-yard dash (times weren't made available) and both he and Carpenter-Simms are smooth route runners with good hands.

I caught up with Hanafin after to see what his main goal was for the day.

"The main thing today, I was working on some speed stuff," he said. "I wanted to show my ability to run, track down the ball and I had a good 40-time. So, it's going good."

Hanafin also talked about the mindset now that this first 'job interview' of sorts is over.

"“There’s never relief, you’re always working,” Hanafin added with a smile. "This is just another step in the books, another chapter.

“So, we’re onto the next. We’re onto summer ball now.”