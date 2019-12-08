BC's season-ending victory against Pitt on the road helped add to the Eagles' postseason tradition but it didn't save Steve Addazio's job.

The Eagles have a challenging bowl game ahead.

On Sunday, bowl announcements were made and Boston College will be taking on 10-3 Cincinnati, ranked No. 23 in the country, in the Birmingham Bowl.

The game will take place on January 2nd at 3 p.m. EST.

The game takes place annually at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.