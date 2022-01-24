BC Takes Another Step Forward Against Miami

Taylor Soule doesn’t shoot many 3-pointers. That doesn’t mean the former first-team All-ACC forward can’t make them. They’re just not part of her “bread and butter,” according to fourth-year Boston College women’s basketball head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. “I think every time I score a three—I say every time like it happens often—but the few times that it has happened, maybe I think the world revolves around me in that moment,” Soule said. “I swear I feel like all my teammates are like, ‘TSoule is that girl. She just hit the greatest shot.’” Soule was that girl Sunday afternoon against Miami. She was not only on top of the world for 10 seconds in the first half when she netted her third career 3-pointer but also for the majority of the conference bout, during which she poured in a game-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting, helping BC fend off Miami at home, 79-66.

The Eagles (14-5, 5-3 ACC) came out firing. There was no hangover from their comeback victory over then-No. 19 Notre Dame earlier in the week—their first win over a ranked opponent at home since 2015. BC was 10-of-17 from the field in the opening quarter. Cam Swartz and Makayla Dickens picked up where they left off Thursday, knocking down 3-pointers. And Soule and freshman Ally VanTimmeren chipped in six points apiece as BC staked itself to a 25-16 lead versus Miami (10-8, 3-4). But, as has often been the case this year, the second quarter wasn’t kind to the Eagles. Turnovers were a big reason why. BC coughed up the rock seven times in the frame, and the Hurricanes capitalized, scoring 11 points off those giveaways. Three Eagles turnovers in the first two minutes and change of the period were the catalyst for a 6-0 Miami run, orchestrated by guards Ja’Leah Williams and Kelsey Marshall. Soule stopped the bleeding with her 3-pointer and, soon after, added a layup before Marnelle Garraud—who was 4-of-7 from deep Sunday—put BC up, 33-23, with a triple.

Miami wasn’t backing down yet, though. The Hurricanes stitched together another run, this one consisting of nine straight points, the final five of which came off Eagles turnovers. The teams traded buckets the rest of the quarter, and Miami forward Lola Pendande cashed in a putback to lift the Hurricanes to a 38-37 halftime advantage. Back and forth the teams went in the third quarter. BC created a bit of separation midway through the period, courtesy of a self-made VanTimmeren 5-0 spurt. First, she cleaned up a Maria Gakdeng miss and then she drilled a 3-pointer. VanTimmeren finished with 15 points, her most in a game during ACC play this season.

