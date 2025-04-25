BC Suffers A Bit Of A Blow To D-Line As Rooks Enters Portal

While BC still has plenty in the defensive line room, the unit undoubtedly took a hit on Friday with George Rooks entering the transfer portal.

With the latest window set to close, Rooks chose to get his name in late after two years in Chestnut Hill following two at Michigan.

While at BC, Rooks developed into a leader while playing in 25 games total, posting 55 tackles with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass break up. While at Michigan, Rooks appeared in just nine games. He heads to the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Ultimately, the Eagles will be fine without him, but guys like Owen Stoudmire, Ty Clemons, Sedarius McConnell, Onye Nwosisi, Jayzen Flint, Clive Wilson and now addition Chris Marable Jr. will need to raise their games even more now.