As BC's staff continues its hot streak of landing some big-time recruits (the Zay Flowers Effect), Springfield College was the place to be on Friday morning.



Hundreds of college scouts and coaches were at the BONE camp. The camp has been in existence for about five years now, but it's blown up over the last two. Close to 1000 kids competed in front of and with the help of both high school and college staffs.



BC was represented by Jason Tudryn, Jeff Hafley, Paul Rhoads and Sean Duggan. The camp started around 8 and ended around 1. The Eagles were there until about 11:30, but only because they needed to get back in time for some more big visits.



"I'll tell you what, being from Western Mass, growing up in North Hampton, my dad was a coach there obviously,...seeing how far and what guys like (director of the camp) Steve Martin and guys that are essential like him are getting done to make this huge event happen, it gives me goosebumps," said Tudryn. "Just from a football coaches and fan's standpoint, being happen for kids. Think about it. How many colleges are here? How many kids are being seen and developing relationships or starting relationships with colleges? They can go on and hopefully chase their dream on a college football field somewhere. There's nothing like this around the country, it's really cool man."



Martin and others provide coaches plenty of information beforehand, so that there is no wasted time and staffs can sort of divide and conquer throughout the day, making sure no stone gets left unturned.



"The guys that run this camp do a really good job of getting us the information prior," Tudryn said. "We know who's coming. We're not coming in completely blind. They give us all the college coaches and it's really organized. We know that 'hey, this kid's wearing this jersey and this number,' so you can go and use your time efficiently. It's also great from a fellowship standpoint to be able to have...the head coaches can't go out and recruit in the spring. So, there's another opportunity where (Hafley) can have face time with upwards of two dozen or 30 New England high school football coaches, which is fantastic."



While hundreds of kids get offers throughout the afternoon, the Eagles take a more thorough approach, talking it over back home to make sure everyone's on the same page before doing so. That, and there were already some Eagle offers out to kids who were attending the camp too.



"We'll go back and evaluate," Tudryn added. "We can't get all of our guys out here. For example, our wide receivers coach Coach Wyatt couldn't be here today...there's kids here that do have BC offers that have camped with us already and stuff like that."



So, is the recruiting grind winding down? In football terms, it's only halftime.



"It's halftime, brother," Tudryn said with a laugh. "It's halftime. Recruiting doesn't end, it doesn't stop and with the '24 class, it'll be game over in December and then we go from there."