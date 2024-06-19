Arguably the best recruiting cycle in at least a decade continues for BC.



National recruits have been quite enticed with what they've seen and heard from the new staff and on Wednesday, Shaker Reisig - BC's newest big time QB commit from Oklahoma - had his teammate, 3-star DB/WR Ashton Cunningham announce his commitment to the Eagles.



Cunningham is listed at 5'11" but runs a 4.39 40-yard dash and has offers from BC, Boise State, Arkansas State, Fordham, Kent State, North Texas, Northern Iowa, Texas State and UNLV.