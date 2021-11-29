BC Signs Hafley to Five-Year Extension Through 2026

It’s official. Jeff Hafley isn’t going anywhere.

The second-year Boston College head coach signed a five-year extension through 2026 Monday afternoon.

“Jeff has had a tremendous impact on our football program over just two seasons at the Heights,” BC Athletic Director Pat Kraft wrote in a BCEagles.com statement.

“He has built a strong culture, both on and off the field, recruited talented student-athletes and helped us build meaningful relationships for the entire Boston College community. We are excited for the future of BC Football under Jeff’s leadership.”

Hafley is 12-11 as the Eagles’ head coach since taking over in 2020.

Last year, when BC was predicted by many to bottom out the ACC, the former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator and seven-year NFL assistant guided BC to a 6-5 record. The Eagles lost to No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Notre Dame by a combined 20 points and were a two-point conversion away from forcing overtime against No. 12 North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Hafley oversaw a BC squad that helped set the standard for COVID-19 prevention in college football. The Eagles had only one player test positive for the virus all season, and the team didn’t miss a practice or a game because of COVID-19.

Expectations were large for the 2021 season. BC was pegged as an ACC dark horse. An assortment of injuries, most notably a fracture to the throwing hand of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, derailed BC’s season. A year removed from boasting the conference’s third-best passing attack, the Eagles averaged a putrid 16.4 points per game in ACC play.

BC finished below .500 in league competition for the first time since 2016 yet clinched bowl eligibility for the sixth season in a row.

Hafley has enjoyed great success on the recruiting trail. Last year, his 2021 class ranked 33rd nationally, according to Rivals, which was BC’s highest-rated class since 2008. He’s one-upping that performance this cycle with a 2022 recruiting class that’s currently 24th (and fourth among ACC teams).

It would tie BC’s all-time best recruiting class ranking, according to Rivals. The Eagles were 24th nationally in both 2003 and 2004.

“I can’t say enough about the incredible support shown by Pat Kraft, Father Leahy and our entire university leadership,” Hafley said in the BCEagles.com statement. “From day one, Boston College has been a special place for my family and I, and we are thrilled to continue to be a part of this community.

“I am grateful for the dedication and hard work of our players, coaches and staff, who have come together to build a foundation for an incredible future.”