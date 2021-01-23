EagleAction - BC's surprising play-action success

Boston College was not good at running the football in 2020. But it was great at play-action. The two aren’t mutually exclusive. It’s already been proven by analytics. There’s a lot of NFL research on this topic. In February 2018, The Athletic’s Ben Baldwin wrote a guest column for Football Outsiders, in which he used NFL play-by-play charting from 2011-17 to show that neither the frequency nor success of rushing attempts prior to play-action passes had an influence on the effectiveness of the play-fake. About a year later, FiveThirtyEight put out a piece that evaluated the NFL’s Next Gen tracking data from 2017, which included 91 games and 1,235 play-action snaps. The article illustrated how middle linebackers bite on the play-fake regardless of how many times a team runs play-action in a game. In fact, writer Josh Hermsmeyer determined that, from the provided sample, middle linebackers covered an average of 7.5 yards of “wasted ground” (distance of a middle linebacker moving forward toward the line of scrimmage on a play-fake) per play-action pass. What’s more, in the seven games where teams called 15 or more play-action passes, the average wasted ground was actually even higher: 8.2 yards. In a nutshell, rushing statistics and play-action percentage don’t dictate the success of the play-fake. And while the aforementioned stats may pertain to the NFL, Pro Football Focus’ analytics from the 2020 college season point to the same answer.

Half the quarterbacks who finished the year ranked in the top 20 of play-action passing yards played for programs that clocked out in the bottom two-thirds of the FBS in rushing offense this season. Sure, you had UNC’s Sam Howell (third in PA pass yards; team was 11th in rushing), Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall (11th in PA pass yards; team was 15th in rushing), and Liberty’s Malik Willis (15th in PA pass yards; team was 9th in rushing). But you also had Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (ninth in PA pass yards; team was 75th in rushing), Florida’s Kyle Trask (14th in PA pass yards; team was 96th in rushing), and, of course, BC’s Phil Jurkovec (17th in PA pass yards; team was 118th in rushing). The Eagles went from averaging 4.99 yards per tote in 2019 to 3.10 in 2020. The transition to a zone run scheme, the rearrangement of the offensive line, and the lack of a complete spring ball and normal training camp all factored into BC’s drop-off in the rushing department. While the Eagles improved on the ground as the season progressed and ended up churning out 180-plus yards in three of their final six games, their lack of explosiveness and consistency still subsisted. BC’s rushing attack could sustain drives and helped the Eagles rank fifth in the ACC in time of possession, however, it produced just eight runs of 20-plus yards (only half of which were from RBs) all year. And yet BC was not only succeeding on play-action but exceeding its performance in traditional passing formations.

Of the 25 quarterbacks with the most play-action passes this season. Jurkovec had the fourth-biggest jump in completion percentage from non-PA attempts to PA attempts. He completed 75-of-113 attempts on play-action, in other words 66.4%—8.4 ticks higher than his completion percentage on traditional passing attempts. Although Jurkovec’s touchdown-to-interception ratio wasn’t much different (9:3 with PA vs. 8:2 without PA), his yards per pass attempt average also increased on play-action, rising from 6.7 to 9.4. Play-action occurred on 33.2% of Jurkovec’s plays this season. It was called at an even higher clip (40.7%) when Dennis Grosel was on the field. It’s a much smaller sample size, but Grosel experienced a 1.9% bump in completion percentage (from 67.7% to 69.6%), and his yards per pass attempt average skyrocketed from 7.8 to 14.2. When both quarterbacks hit the home run ball, it was almost always on play-action. Jurkovec and Grosel combined for 11 pass plays of 40 or more yards in 2020. Nine of them were the byproduct of play-action passing.

Phil Jurkovec has been on the money so far today.



Here, he fakes the handoff and finds Jaelen Gill in single coverage. Jurkovec hits the Ohio State transfer in stride for a gain of 48 yards. pic.twitter.com/Peq6dVfryL — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 31, 2020

3:12 left in Q1: BC 7, UVA 3.



UVA had given up the 11th-most 40-plus yard pass plays (9) in the country coming into this game.



The Cavaliers' secondary gets burned here, & Dennis Grosel makes him pay w a perfect throw to Zay Flowers, who waltzes in for a 45-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/iFWVy4qDVo — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) December 5, 2020