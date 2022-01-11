BC's Postponed Games Vs. Wake Forest, FSU Have Been Rescheduled

Boston College men’s basketball found itself in a nearly three-week COVID-19 pause that carried over from mid-December into the infancy of the New Year. During that span, two of its ACC games were postponed: a Dec. 22 road game at Wake Forest and a Dec. 29 home game versus Florida State.

Both were rescheduled Monday afternoon.

BC will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Jan. 24 to take on the Demon Deacons at 6 p.m. Then the Eagles will host FSU on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Also, BC’s Feb. 1 road game at Virginia has been bumped up from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. All three matchups will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

At first, BC’s game against Wake Forest was canceled, and the Eagles were forced to forfeit because they were in COVID-19 protocol. But then the ACC modified its rescheduling policy for this season in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant. That new policy, which states that games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 complications will be rescheduled if possible, was retroactively applied.

Hence, BC’s forfeit being nullified, and the game against Wake Forest being rescheduled.

After Wednesday’s late-night game against Georgia Tech, four of the Eagles’ next five games will be on the road. The lone exception is a Jan. 22 home contest against Virginia Tech.

BC is 6-7 overall and 1-2 in ACC play so far this season.