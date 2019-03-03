BC's hot start continues with another four-star commitment
Boston College is off to a red hot start to its 2020 recruiting class.With four-star lineman Kevin Pyne already on board, the Eagles landed another four-star commitment on Saturday.Korey Smith, the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news