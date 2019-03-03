Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-03 16:22:52 -0600') }} football Edit

BC's hot start continues with another four-star commitment

Wqmtakh1csjwmbevg33l
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Adam Friedman and Justin Rowland
Rivals.com

Boston College is off to a red hot start to its 2020 recruiting class.With four-star lineman Kevin Pyne already on board, the Eagles landed another four-star commitment on Saturday.Korey Smith, the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}