BC’s Defense Bounces Back in Dominant Win at Temple

PHILADELPHIA — As soon as Temple quarterback Justin Lynch charged up the middle on a designed draw play, Boston College linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley got on his horse. The sixth-year transfer, who grew up in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and played the first five years of his career with the Owls, stood Lynch up a yard short of the first-down marker.

Hit stick. Turnover on downs.

It was one of six solo tackles from Graham-Mobley, or “IGM” as his coaches and teammates call him, and the highlight-reel play preserved BC’s first-half shutout.

Graham-Mobley, one of four team captains for Saturday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field, stared down the Owls as they came running out of the tunnel in pregame. He came out swinging against Temple, and so did the entire Eagles defense.

A week removed from allowing 28 points to UMass, BC slapped Temple, 28-3, and the Owls were a measly 2-of-14 on third and fourth down.

Running back Travis Levy picked up right where he left off in Amherst with a 67-yard kickoff return to open the game. The reigning ACC Specialist of the Week was the catalyst for a three-play, 29-yard touchdown drive that ended in a 19-yard pass to true freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams.

The Eagles’ defense got off to an even better start. Defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu’s unit began the day by forcing three consecutive three-and-outs. BC, which came in ranked third nationally in opponent third-down conversion rate, was all over the Owls in the first half. Lynch, a true freshman filling in for injured Georgia transfer D’Wan Mathis for the second week in row, was just 2-of-5 for seven yards in the opening two quarters.

Temple mustered 58 total yards of offense in that span, averaging 2.8 yards per play. Owls offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich tried to get creative with the quarterback run game and even used wide receivers Randle Jones and Jadan Blue in the backfield. But nothing worked for the Temple offense in the first half.

Luckily for the Owls, BC wasn’t on its A-game offensively, either. Not without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who suffered a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand last week at UMass.

This story is being updated.



