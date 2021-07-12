BC’s Best Two-Star Players in Last 10 Years

Steve Addazio helped excavate Boston College football from the conference cellar but never got the Eagles over the hump of ACC mediocrity.

It’s that second clause that caused BC fans excruciating pain.

His coaching philosophy and game management skills left a lot to be desired because of the talent that graced the field at Alumni Stadium. The thing is, Addazio was partially responsible for that talent.

In his seven years with the program, he and his staff repeatedly identified and developed unheralded recruits. There were some that carried over from Frank Spaziani’s brief run as head coach. Between 2011 and 2020, Boston College football signed 73 two-star recruits, according to the Rivals database.

Four of them have made up a third of BC’s NFL Draft selections in the last five years. And several others have left the Heights with illustrious careers.

Let’s look back at the program’s best two-star players from the past decade (2011-20) of BC recruiting.

10. DE Marcus Valdez: The Don Bosco Prep product had four Power Five offers coming out of high school. He redshirted the 2017 campaign, and injuries afforded him his first extended action the following year when he piled up four tackles in the regular season finale against Syracuse. Valdez built off that performance in 2019. That season, he turned in a 79.7 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, good for eighth among edge defenders in the ACC. He was voted a team captain ahead of 2020 and lived up to the increased expectations, starting all 11 games and recording 5.5 TFLs while posting an 80.9 run defense grade, tied 27th among all edge defenders nationally. He’s only 6-foot, but his impact on the line is large.

9. OL John Phillips: Phillips’ Eagles career ebbed and flowed. BC was his only offer, according to Rivals, and after he arrived in Chestnut Hill, he redshirted the 2015 season. By 2017, though, he was the starting right guard for a BC offensive line that allowed just 13 sacks. His role was scaled back at the beginning of the 2018 season, yet he started the final six games of the year at left guard, including BC’s “College GameDay”-featured contest against No. 2 Clemson. The next season is when Phillips turned heads. A fifth-year guard, the Phoenix, New York, native received All-ACC first team honors, registering a PFF offensive grade of 73.4 in the process. But, because of the pandemic, Phillips never got a Pro Day, and he went undrafted. He’s yet to find an NFL home.

8. CB Hamp Cheevers: The rise and fall of Cheevers’ football career is quite remarkable. He came to BC with a pair of Power Five offers: of course, one was from BC—which was coming off its infamous 0-8 ACC season—and the other was from a Kansas program that went straight up winless in 2015. Cheevers was 160 pounds and spent the bulk of his freshman year playing special teams. An injury to cornerback Kam Moore at the end of 2017 paved Cheevers’ path to a starting corner gig, which he maintained the final three games of that year, finishing with a pair of interceptions. Taking the ball away was his signature in 2019, when he logged seven interceptions—including an 81-yard pick-six against Holy Cross—en route to second team Walter Camp All-American honors. Cheevers left BC early for the NFL Draft but struggled at the Combine, went undrafted and couldn’t make an NFL roster.