Whether it’s pro or college, ‘Schedule Day’ is always a great day no matter who you root for.

On Monday night, the ACC revealed the 2023 schedule for each of its member schools as spring ball rapidly approaches and before you know it, it’ll be training camp time.

Here’s a look at the Boston College schedule in what amounts to a make-or-break year for head coach Jeff Hafley and the direction of this program.

WEEK 1 - 9/2 vs. Northern Illinois University

The Eagles absolutely MUST get off on the right foot this season and this provides a chance to do that at home.

WEEK 2 - 9/9 vs. Holy Cross

Holy Cross was the best team in New England last year despite being at the FCS level. The Crusaders went 12-0 during the regular season, won a fourth straight Patriot League title and nearly reached the FCS Final 4. Rumors have been swirling about BC being interested in HC head coach Bob Chesney for years and years as he continues to win. BC absolutely can’t lose this game if they’re going to have a successful year, but it’ll be much, MUCH tougher than people think.

WEEK 3 - 9/16 vs. Florida State

One hell of a way to kick off ACC play. BC will be looking for revenge after last year’s beat down. Big chance at an early season statement for the Eagles at home.

WEEK 4 - 9/23 @ Louisville

BC’s first road test of the year comes in Week 4. One of the few Eagles wins last year came in a back-and-forth battle with the Cardinals. There’s legitimate reason to believe BC can (and probably should) start 4-0 as long as health doesn’t kill them early like it did last year.

WEEK 5 - 9/30 vs. Virginia

The home cooking continues early. Eagles get another winnable game and more importantly, a fourth home game the first five weeks of the season. It’s obviously wicked early, but early on BC needs to take advantage of the schedule this season.

WEEK 6 - 10/7 @ Army

Second road trip to open up October. Yet another very winnable game here in one of the most beautiful college football settings you’ll find.

WEEK 7 - 10/14 BYE WEEK

BC gets a break this year with its bye week. Great time of the season for it, chance to rejuvenate and get ready for the stretch run without having to wait for it. Can also get healthy with a bunch of games left instead of with one or two left.

WEEK 8 - 10/21 @ Georgia Tech

Eagles will be well-rested heading down to Georgia to face the Yellow Jackets. There’s legitimately no reason to believe (again, as of right now in just-about February) can’t start 7-0, or at least 6-1 with FSU being the biggest test in that group.

WEEK 9 - 10/28 vs. UConn

Love this game being late in the year. Assuming both teams are playing for a bowl bid and for BC possible ACC positioning, this reach (hopefully under the lights) could be fantastic. The Huskies stunned BC last year as part of their remarkable season, gotta think BC will have this one circled, if for nothing else other than New England bragging rights.

WEEK 10 - Friday 11/3 @ Syracuse

Eagles have lost two straight to the Orange, this one could have huge implications in the standings as we roll into November. The Dome will be extremely rowdy on a Friday night, should be a hell of an atmosphere.

WEEK 11 - 11/11 vs. Virginia Tech

The Hokies visit for rivalry week. VT put a thumping on BC in prime time last season but these two teams have gone back and forth the past few seasons.

WEEK 12 - Thursday 11/16 @ Pitt

Great job by the ACC. Primetime, Phil vs. Morehead, Phil vs. Hafley, Phil vs. the Eagles. Doesn’t get much better, especially if both teams are playing well. I already can’t wait for the hype of this week, putting it on national TV at night is just genius from the ACC and ACC Network.

WEEK 13 - Friday 11/24 vs. Miami

The Hurricanes in cold weather to close out the year? This brings me back to the 2001 Big East days. Great way to end the year with the renewing of this rivalry, hopefully it means a ton to both teams and the Eagles can take advantage of what should be terrible conditions and a seventh home game.

Final thought

I know it’s tough to imagine after last year’s debacle, but the schedule makers were very kind to BC this season. No brutal road trips, seven home games and Phil on a short week. This team legitimately should win no fewer than nine games (assuming health obviously) and I don’t think 10 or 11 is out of the question or all that crazy.