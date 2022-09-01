BC-Rutgers Is Full of Shared History Among Coaches, Players
Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said that he has more than 60 tickets reserved for Saturday's season opener against Rutgers.
"My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all went to Rutgers," Hafley said. "They’re definitely not allowed to wear scarlet into the stadium or into my house. Or they will be sent home."
Hafley—a Montvale, New Jersey, native—pointed out that he might have to spend Friday night at the team hotel because of how packed his house will be.
Hafley coached Rutgers' defensive backs in 2011. He was part of Scarlet Knights' head coach Greg Schiano's staff. Then Schiano gave Hafley his first NFL opportunity, bringing him on board to coach DBs when Schiano was hired as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.
"He's a mentor, he's a friend, he's a guy I have tremendous respect for—he's one of the reasons that I'm here right now," Hafley said of Schiano Tuesday. "He took care of my family.
"I can't say enough good things about him as a man and certainly as a football coach."
The respect is mutual. Schiano praised Hafley Monday, emphasizing how proud he is of Hafley and stating that he knew Hafley would become a head coach. Then Schiano went on to mention how BC defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu was also on staff with them in Tampa Bay as a defensive assistant. And BC offensive coordinator John McNulty—who had two stints as Rutgers' OC, including one under Schiano—was there, too, as the Bucs' quarterbacks coach.
Schiano discussed some of his former players as well: Both former Rutgers running back Savon Huggins and quarterback Steve Shimko are on staff for the Eagles. Fittingly, Huggins coaches BC's running backs, and Shimko coaches BC's quarterbacks.
Schiano even noted how BC special teams coordinator Matt Thurin was his graduate assistant when Schiano was defensive coordinator at Ohio State.
"So there's a lot of familiarity," Schiano told reporters. "It will be a little strange because I care about those guys, but when you're playing in a game, you're competing, and you're trying to win."
Hafley has more staff connections to Rutgers than just Schiano. He said Scarlet Knights senior advisor Bob Fraser—the Bucs' assistant defensive coordinator in 2013—is "one of the best defensive coaches that I've been around." Hafley said that Rutgers running backs coach Andy Aurich—who worked for the Bucs in 2012—is a "good coach, great person." Hafley added that he has a great relationship with Rutgers tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile, who spent eight years as the head coach of New Jersey high school powerhouse Bergen Catholic.
Another name Hafley mentioned was Augie Hoffman, Rutgers O-Line coach who played at BC and served as head coach of St. Joseph Regional for six years.
The Eagles' roster is littered with Jersey roots. In fact, 13 players hail from the Garden State. That includes captains Vinny DePalma (Wayne, New Jersey) and Marcus Valdez (Perth Amboy, New Jersey).
"I'm certainly a proponent for North Jersey football," DePalma, a DePaul Catholic alum, said Tuesday. "I think it's the best football in the country. But, you know, Rutgers is tough. They're gonna compete their tails off. That's kind of the motto.
"What the state is all about."
Valdez, who played his high school ball at Don Bosco Prep, talked about he knows a handful of people on Rutgers' staff, including position coaches that were either coaches at his high school or at rival high schools in the area. There are even guys Valdez, a sixth-year vet, played with who are now on the Scarlet Knights' support staff.
Valdez explained that he used to be a "big fan" of Rutgers. He would tailgate and go to games with his uncle back when Huggins was playing for the Scarlet Knights. And, before that, when Mohamed Sanu was starring at wideout for Rutgers.
"A lot of ties there," Valdez said.
There are even three former BC players on the Scarlet Knights' two-deep: tight end Johnny Langan, who was a quarterback at BC; and offensive linemen Ireland Brown and Mike Ciaffoni, both of whom started their college careers in Chestnut Hill as defensive linemen. Ciaffoni followed former BC head coach Steve Addazio to Colorado State before transferring once again to Rutgers.
BC running back Pat Garwo III mentioned that, since Brown and Ciaffoni have gotten to know Schiano, he has heard from them about the standard Schiano demands.
"I know they play hard," Garwo said. "And I know it'll be a good competitive battle."
BC has won 11 straight games against the Scarlet Knights, but the familiarity between these former Big East programs, and the energy of Schiano's second go-around, has created a significantly different atmosphere.